John Gamble Jr Sells 4,500 Shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) EVP John Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total transaction of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,018.12. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equifax Stock Up 2.1%

Equifax stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.44. 1,937,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.33. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.02 and a 12 month high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price objective on Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

