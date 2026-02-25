Insider Buying: NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Director Buys 400 Shares of Stock

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) Director Ting Xu bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $619.21 per share, with a total value of $247,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,246.09. The trade was a 75.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NewMarket Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:NEU traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $615.51. 187,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $675.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $748.43. NewMarket Corporation has a 12 month low of $510.07 and a 12 month high of $875.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.48.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter.
Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered NewMarket from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.
In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.
