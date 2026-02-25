Insider Buying: NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Director Buys 400 Shares of Stock

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) Director Ting Xu bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $619.21 per share, with a total value of $247,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,246.09. The trade was a 75.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $615.51. 187,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $675.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $748.43. NewMarket Corporation has a 12 month low of $510.07 and a 12 month high of $875.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.48.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 5.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered NewMarket from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

