Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adeia traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.3090, with a volume of 212141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

ADEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Adeia from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adeia in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Adeia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Adeia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adeia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Adeia by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $174,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Adeia by 22.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 42,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Adeia by 1,193.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 321,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

