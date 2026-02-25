Peanut the Squirrel Price Tops $0.0466 on Major Exchanges (PNUT)

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. Peanut the Squirrel has a total market cap of $46.64 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut the Squirrel token can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Peanut the Squirrel

Peanut the Squirrel was first traded on October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,842,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,851,448 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official website is www.pnutsol.com. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,842,574.711132. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.0451496 USD and is up 4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $11,810,679.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut the Squirrel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut the Squirrel using one of the exchanges listed above.

