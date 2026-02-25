Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $33.15. Global Industrial shares last traded at $32.8550, with a volume of 24,471 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.86 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 22.85%.
Global Industrial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 59.43%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat: GIC reported EPS of $0.38 vs. consensus $0.35 and revenue of $345.6M (up 14.3% YoY), signaling solid top- and bottom-line outperformance that likely lifted the stock. Global Industrial (GIC) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Strong margin and cash flow improvement: gross profit, operating income and cash from operations all increased year-over-year (operating income +35.2%, cash from operations +25.8%), supporting profitability and financial flexibility. Global Industrial Company (GIC) Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike: the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.28 (7.7% increase; ~3.6% yield), which can attract income-focused investors and signal management confidence. Global Industrial raises quarterly dividend by 7.7% to $0.28/share
- Neutral Sentiment: Company release and call: detailed Q4 and full-year results and the earnings call transcript are available for investors to assess management commentary and any forward-looking remarks (no material guidance change highlighted in headlines). Global Industrial Company (GIC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional activity: reports show both sizeable additions (e.g., Citadel, Goldman Sachs increased positions) and large reductions (e.g., FMR, UBS removed shares) — a mixed signal for longer-term flows. Global Industrial Company (GIC) Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a company officer sold ~9,255 shares recently, which can be viewed negatively by some investors even though it may be routine diversification. Global Industrial Company (GIC) Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Some large holders trimmed positions: notable reductions from major managers could weigh on the stock if selling continues. Global Industrial Company (GIC) Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90.
Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC) is a leading business-to-business distributor of industrial products and equipment. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the company provides a comprehensive range of products to support manufacturing, warehousing, and facility maintenance operations across North America. Through a digital-first platform, Global Industrial combines e-commerce, direct sales and catalog-based ordering channels to serve a diverse commercial customer base.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses material handling solutions (including conveyors, pallet racks and hoists), storage and shelving systems, janitorial and sanitation supplies, packaging and shipping materials, and office furniture.
