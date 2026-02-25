BTIG Research Lowers Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target to $90.00

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

TEM opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In other news, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $566,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,354 shares in the company, valued at $41,001,603.70. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 10,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $595,460.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 101,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,852.30. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 596,035 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,125 over the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 1,459.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94,783 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,837 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a Buy (Overweight) rating and kept an $85 price target, citing diversified growth, emerging profitability and a valuation discount versus peers. Analyst Note

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a Buy (Overweight) rating and kept an $85 price target, citing diversified growth, emerging profitability and a valuation discount versus peers. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 revenue guidance around $1.59–$1.60 billion (~25% growth), driven by accelerating diagnostics and data businesses — a clear growth runway that underpins revenue multiple expansion potential. Guidance Article

Management set FY2026 revenue guidance around $1.59–$1.60 billion (~25% growth), driven by accelerating diagnostics and data businesses — a clear growth runway that underpins revenue multiple expansion potential. Positive Sentiment: Tempus reported strong Q4 revenue (up ~83% YoY in some company disclosures; consensus-beating quarter ~ $367M reported) and highlighted positive adjusted EBITDA, showing improving unit economics as scale builds. Press Release / Slides

Tempus reported strong Q4 revenue (up ~83% YoY in some company disclosures; consensus-beating quarter ~ $367M reported) and highlighted positive adjusted EBITDA, showing improving unit economics as scale builds. Positive Sentiment: Product and partnership cadence: launched HRD?RNA algorithm for HRD detection and added lung?cancer screening (Median Technologies partnership), expanding diagnostic addressable market and cross?sell into imaging. Product/Partnership

Product and partnership cadence: launched HRD?RNA algorithm for HRD detection and added lung?cancer screening (Median Technologies partnership), expanding diagnostic addressable market and cross?sell into imaging. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on unit economics, customer cadence, and backlog — useful for modeling margin and cash?flow inflection timing. Earnings Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on unit economics, customer cadence, and backlog — useful for modeling margin and cash?flow inflection timing. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was mixed: some outlets note the stock pulled back after the print despite the revenue beat — investors flagged a muted/tempered outlook and execution risks around scaling operations and reimbursement dynamics. Market Reaction

Market reaction was mixed: some outlets note the stock pulled back after the print despite the revenue beat — investors flagged a muted/tempered outlook and execution risks around scaling operations and reimbursement dynamics. Negative Sentiment: EPS was still negative (reported loss per share in the quarter); some outlets flagged a mixed beat/miss signal on EPS versus different consensus reads — underlines ongoing path to consistent GAAP profitability. EPS Detail

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

