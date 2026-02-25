Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0616 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.55 million and $12.46 thousand worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,423.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.42 or 0.00744917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.58 or 0.00518970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00081560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00364142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 73,783,010 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm. Facebook, Telegram, Youtube, Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.