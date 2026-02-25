Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires 5,136 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 5,136 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,937 per share, with a total value of £99,484.32.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 3.2%

JMAT opened at GBX 2,022 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,271.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,100.04. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,131 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,434. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,050 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,268.

Positive Sentiment: Company insider Liam Condon bought 5,226 shares at GBX 1,923 (?£100.5k), signalling management buying after the sell?off — a modest confidence cue for investors. Insider Purchase

Company insider Liam Condon bought 5,226 shares at GBX 1,923 (?£100.5k), signalling management buying after the sell?off — a modest confidence cue for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Deal confirmed: Johnson Matthey will sell its Catalyst Technologies unit to Honeywell for approximately £1.3bn — the transaction proceeds will reduce group exposure and fund strategy, but the final economics were weakened by the price revision. Deal Announcement

Deal confirmed: Johnson Matthey will sell its Catalyst Technologies unit to Honeywell for approximately £1.3bn — the transaction proceeds will reduce group exposure and fund strategy, but the final economics were weakened by the price revision. Negative Sentiment: Johnson Matthey accepted a roughly 26% reduction in the sale price for the Catalyst unit (a ~£475m cut), attributed to the unit underperforming — this directly reduces expected cash proceeds and upside from the disposal. Price Cut Report

Johnson Matthey accepted a roughly 26% reduction in the sale price for the Catalyst unit (a ~£475m cut), attributed to the unit underperforming — this directly reduces expected cash proceeds and upside from the disposal. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction: J.P. Morgan cut its rating on JMAT to “neutral” following the £475m reduction in the deal price, increasing downside risk from lower cash proceeds and weaker near?term earnings visibility. Analyst Downgrade

Analyst reaction: J.P. Morgan cut its rating on JMAT to “neutral” following the £475m reduction in the deal price, increasing downside risk from lower cash proceeds and weaker near?term earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: Market impact: Shares plunged roughly 15% as investors priced in the lower sale proceeds and greater execution risk for the Catalyst unit; volatility and lower liquidity can persist while the consequences for group cash and margin are re?assessed. Share Price Reaction

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

