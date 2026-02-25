Verge (XVG) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $97.72 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,423.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.42 or 0.00744917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.58 or 0.00518970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00081560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00364142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,951,235 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official message board is medium.com/vergecurrency. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

