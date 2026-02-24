Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT). In a filing disclosed on February 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Krispy Kreme stock on February 12th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/3/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/23/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 1/5/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/31/2025.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $508.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,565,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $11,704,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 419.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 153,645 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 522.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,932 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised Krispy Kreme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNUT

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.