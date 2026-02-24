Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT). In a filing disclosed on February 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Krispy Kreme stock on February 12th.
Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 2/18/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/11/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 2/5/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/3/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 1/30/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/23/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 1/9/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 1/5/2026.
- Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 1/5/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/31/2025.
Krispy Kreme Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $508.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised Krispy Kreme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.
About Representative Moore
Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.
Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.
Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.
