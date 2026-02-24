vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VTVT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded vTv Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of VTVT stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.
The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.
