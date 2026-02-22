Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Grows Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,332,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,579,378,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 91.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 100.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 247,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.31, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

