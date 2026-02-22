Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 2,320 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $37,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85,351 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.20.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $662.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $522.56 and its 200 day moving average is $491.15. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $404.42 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Key Headlines Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Articles

