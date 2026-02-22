Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $209.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.85 and a 200 day moving average of $215.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $265.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

