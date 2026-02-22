UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Purchased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,811 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $54,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE UBS opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

