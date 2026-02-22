Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Bread Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Bread Financial by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,273,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,120,000 after buying an additional 30,962 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 164,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFH shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bread Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.74 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.49%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.