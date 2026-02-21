8,862 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Acquired by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $692.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $690.48 and a 200-day moving average of $674.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.