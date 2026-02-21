Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 9,531 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,925. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $215.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.30. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $382.77. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

