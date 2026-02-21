Gnosis (GNO) Market Capitalization Tops $314.21 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $314.21 million and $2.19 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $119.05 or 0.00174601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 2,999,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,639,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. Facebook, Discord”

