Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 5,064 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $629.42. 861,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748,040. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $632.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

