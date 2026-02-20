The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lovesac from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOVE

Lovesac Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LOVE opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.74 million, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.36. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Lovesac has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.880-2.220 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.490 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lovesac by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 162,356 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 259,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lovesac, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LOVE, is an American furniture company known for its modular seating systems and distinctive foam-filled “Sacs.” Founded in 1995 by Shawn Nelson, the company has built a reputation for innovative design that emphasizes comfort, durability and adaptability. Its core offerings include Sactionals—customizable sectional sofas assembled from individual “Sactional” cubes—and the original Lovesac Sacs, large fabric-covered bean bag chairs available in a variety of sizes and materials.

In addition to seating solutions, Lovesac has expanded into home entertainment products with the introduction of the Stage, a modular soundbar system designed to integrate seamlessly with Sactionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.