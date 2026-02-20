Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.17 Million Position in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Waystar were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 3,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Waystar by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waystar from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $33.00 price target on Waystar in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,209,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,766.08. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 193,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,657. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,949 shares of company stock worth $1,916,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waystar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results & company outlook: Waystar reported revenue above expectations and highlighted a swing to profitability with a double?digit growth outlook, which lifted investor sentiment. Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 results & company outlook: Waystar reported revenue above expectations and highlighted a swing to profitability with a double?digit growth outlook, which lifted investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Freedom Capital upgraded WAY from “hold” to “strong?buy,” supporting near?term demand for the shares. Zacks – Freedom Capital Upgrade

Analyst upgrade: Freedom Capital upgraded WAY from “hold” to “strong?buy,” supporting near?term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed earnings details: Waystar beat revenue expectations but missed EPS (reported $0.36 vs. $0.39 est.), and issued FY?2026 EPS guidance (1.590–1.680), creating both upside potential and near?term uncertainty. Q4 Earnings Assessment

Mixed earnings details: Waystar beat revenue expectations but missed EPS (reported $0.36 vs. $0.39 est.), and issued FY?2026 EPS guidance (1.590–1.680), creating both upside potential and near?term uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Top?sellside firms trimmed targets but kept constructive ratings: Truist cut its PT to $38 (still a Buy) and Citigroup trimmed its PT to $35 while maintaining Buy—signals of moderated upside rather than a loss of conviction. Benzinga – PT Cuts

Top?sellside firms trimmed targets but kept constructive ratings: Truist cut its PT to $38 (still a Buy) and Citigroup trimmed its PT to $35 while maintaining Buy—signals of moderated upside rather than a loss of conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho and others reduced targets but kept positive stances (e.g., Outperform), reflecting reassessed competitive risks rather than full downgrades. Mizuho PT Cut

Mizuho and others reduced targets but kept positive stances (e.g., Outperform), reflecting reassessed competitive risks rather than full downgrades. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cutting forecasts and price targets after Q4: Several firms reduced their forecasts/PTs (Needham to $33, others noted in coverage), pressuring expected upside. Needham Lowers PT

Analysts cutting forecasts and price targets after Q4: Several firms reduced their forecasts/PTs (Needham to $33, others noted in coverage), pressuring expected upside. Negative Sentiment: Risk flags and structural concerns: An analyst note highlighted legal, operational and competitive risks — including AI?related threats — which raise longer?term execution uncertainty. AI Risk Note

Risk flags and structural concerns: An analyst note highlighted legal, operational and competitive risks — including AI?related threats — which raise longer?term execution uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Volatility: Coverage noted a 1?year low post?earnings in some reports; mixed results and multiple PT cuts are keeping the shares volatile. Price Reaction Coverage

Waystar Price Performance

WAY stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.75. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Waystar had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $303.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

Featured Stories

