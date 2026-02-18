Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for AFG Q1 Earnings

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for American Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.32 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.47. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 421.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

