FY2025 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors Cut by Zacks Research

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2026

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Clean Harbors in a report issued on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.26. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.56 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLH. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

NYSE CLH opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.96. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $276.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphadyne Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Amundi grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 187,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,942,000 after buying an additional 98,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Clean Harbors by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 352,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,699,000 after buying an additional 165,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

