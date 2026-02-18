SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SMC Price Performance

SMC stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. SMC has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 billion. SMC had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

