Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lowered to Moderate Buy Rating by Peel Hunt

Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Peel Hunt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Barratt Redrow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Redrow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. Barratt Redrow has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

