Analysts Offer Predictions for Geo Group Q1 Earnings

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Geo Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 17th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Geo Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Geo Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Geo Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.67%.The business had revenue of $707.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Geo Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.990-1.070 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. JonesTrading cut their target price on Geo Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Geo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

GEO stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.73. Geo Group has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Geo Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Geo Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Geo Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Geo Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geo Group by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO’s integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO’s portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

