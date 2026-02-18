Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 10,134 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.32% of HCI Group worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 1,664.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $159.96 on Wednesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.65 and a 1 year high of $210.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HCI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCI Group

About HCI Group

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.