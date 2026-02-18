Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.96 Billion Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $3,962,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 25,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 39.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 94,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.9% in the second quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 704,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 365,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

In other news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

