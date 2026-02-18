Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cencora worth $37,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cencora by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 947.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,069,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Cencora by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the third quarter worth about $4,830,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 40.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.45, for a total value of $1,750,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,374,863.55. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,220 shares of company stock worth $5,282,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $359.98 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.71 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Evercore cut their target price on Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

