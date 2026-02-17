Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at BTIG Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 204.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exagen from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Exagen Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Exagen

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exagen by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,884 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the detection and management of autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in the United States, the company develops, manufactures and markets laboratory tests designed to help clinicians address diagnostic challenges associated with complex connective tissue disorders.

The company’s flagship product portfolio, marketed under the Avise® brand, includes multi-analyte assays such as the Avise® Connective Tissue Disease (CTD) panel, Avise® Lupus panel and Avise® Sjögren’s panel.

