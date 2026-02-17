BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTGO. Wedbush initiated coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BTGO to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get BTGO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTGO

BTGO Stock Up 5.1%

Insider Activity at BTGO

Shares of NYSE:BTGO opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. BTGO has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

In other BTGO news, CFO Edward Reginelli sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 539,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,860. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $4,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,233,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,648,639.34. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,007 shares of company stock worth $7,298,757.

About BTGO

(Get Free Report)

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.