Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 204.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,575 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Kenvue by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 705.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 150.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Kenvue by 50.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,333,567.84. This represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kenvue stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Evercore set a $18.00 target price on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

