M&G PLC Has $17.99 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $152.31 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.17 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $193.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $261,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,787.20. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,122,065.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 165,692 shares in the company, valued at $27,339,180. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,570 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,452. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

