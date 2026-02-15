Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 539,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,950 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $2,534,750.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,269.38. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 130,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $8,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,971,255 shares in the company, valued at $273,420,906.75. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 510,836 shares of company stock worth $33,603,060 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Positive Sentiment: Early reports show a “strong start” to REDEMPLO commercialization, which supports near-term revenue traction and helps explain buying interest despite mixed guidance from some analysts. ARWR: Strong Start for REDEMPLO Commercialization

Early reports show a "strong start" to REDEMPLO commercialization, which supports near-term revenue traction and helps explain buying interest despite mixed guidance from some analysts. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $100 price target while raising several multi?year estimates (notably FY2028–FY2030 upside and some quarterly lifts), signaling confidence in Arrowhead's longer-term pipeline and commercialization prospects — a bullish catalyst for investors focused on growth potential.

Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data reported zero shares and NaN changes for mid?February (likely a reporting/data anomaly). Current short?interest ratio is shown as 0.0 days — this item appears to have no actionable impact on supply/demand given the inconsistent figures.

Short?interest data reported zero shares and NaN changes for mid?February (likely a reporting/data anomaly). Current short?interest ratio is shown as 0.0 days — this item appears to have no actionable impact on supply/demand given the inconsistent figures. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near?term and longer?term EPS forecasts (Q2–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2028), lowering Q2–Q4 2026 quarter estimates and materially reducing FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts. Those downward revisions add pressure to near?term earnings expectations and may weigh on sentiment for value/earnings?driven traders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $264.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.66 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 18.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10461.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

