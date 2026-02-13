Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643,524 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $32,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $29.91 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,984. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

