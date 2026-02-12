Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 and last traded at GBX 3.80. 50,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 123,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60.

Coro Energy Stock Down 9.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.11.

Coro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.