The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 957 and last traded at GBX 952, with a volume of 103674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 946.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of £719.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 904.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 905.12.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

