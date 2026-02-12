Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 29% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) rose 29% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 486,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 434,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 29.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of C$29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona. It also holds interest in the San Antonio, the Four Metals, the Canelo, and the Goat Canyon projects located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona; and the San Javier property located in central Sonora, Mexico.

