Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $17,204,043.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713.30. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock valued at $127,060,208. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $128.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

