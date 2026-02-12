Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Releases Earnings Results

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.89 and a 52 week high of C$8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure. To get the full value out of its natural gas wells, several gas plants are completely owned and operated for gas processing purposes.
