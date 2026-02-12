American International Group, Inc. (AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 30th

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

American International Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. American International Group has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

NYSE:AIG opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84. American International Group has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.61.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Xponance LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 114,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 73,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,133,000 after acquiring an additional 731,802 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

