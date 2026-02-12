Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 507,182 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $5,386,272.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,997,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,816,657.24. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,590 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $16,774.50.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,630 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $24,172.90.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,552 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $318,187.52.
Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.4%
JOBY opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $20.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toyota Motor Corp increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,488,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,851,000 after buying an additional 2,540,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,790,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,392,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after buying an additional 305,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Joby Aviation News
Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Company set to report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 25 and will host a 5:00 pm ET webcast — a scheduled catalyst that could move the stock either direction depending on results and forward commentary. Earnings release
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Joeben Bevirt executed a large sale of 507,182 shares (~$5.39M at $10.62) on Feb. 9; such a sizable insider disposition from the founder/CEO can be interpreted negatively by investors as near-term selling pressure and reduced insider alignment. Bevirt SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales this week include Kate Dehoff (16,235 shares, ~9.8% of her holding), CEO and other executives selling additional smaller lots (multiple Form 4s disclosed). The volume and breadth of insider selling increases perceived liquidity supply and can pressure the stock. Dehoff SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 510 shares (a reported ~26.6% reduction in his small remaining holding), and several other executives/insiders reported modest sales — the pattern raises investor concern about insider conviction even if dollar amounts are individually modest. Brumana SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~33.6% in January to ~75.3M shares, now ~12.2% of float. Rising short activity signals increased bearish positioning and can add selling pressure; it also raises the potential for volatility around catalysts (earnings/webcast). (Short-interest data reported through Jan. 30.)
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.
The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.
