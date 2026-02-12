Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 507,182 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $5,386,272.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,997,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,816,657.24. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,590 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $16,774.50.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,630 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $24,172.90.

On Friday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,552 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $318,187.52.

JOBY opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toyota Motor Corp increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,488,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,851,000 after buying an additional 2,540,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,790,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,392,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after buying an additional 305,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Company set to report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 25 and will host a 5:00 pm ET webcast — a scheduled catalyst that could move the stock either direction depending on results and forward commentary.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

