RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF $FFLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFLC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FFLC opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $869 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $37.32 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

