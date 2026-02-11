Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) VP Sells $1,066,246.21 in Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $6.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,580,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,144. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,563,000 after acquiring an additional 548,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,399,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

