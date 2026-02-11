Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.24. Unicharm shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 2,069 shares.

Unicharm Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation is a Tokyo?based consumer goods company founded in 1961. Specializing in hygiene and care products, the firm has built its reputation on developing innovative, high-performance solutions for everyday needs. Over more than six decades, Unicharm has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a leading global player in the personal care industry.

The company’s core business activities encompass the design, production and marketing of disposable hygiene products. Key product lines include baby care items such as diapers and training pants; feminine hygiene products including sanitary napkins and panty liners; adult incontinence solutions; and pet care offerings like pet diapers and wet wipes.

