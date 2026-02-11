Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.690-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$520.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.9 million.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 15.9%

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $44.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,478. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.69. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.91.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,801.84. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Energy Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat — AEIS reported $1.94 EPS (vs. ~$1.76 street est.) and $489.4M revenue (+17.8% y/y). Management issued Q1 EPS guidance of $1.69–$2.19 (well above the ~$1.49 consensus) and revenue guidance of $480M–$520M. Those beats and raised guidance are the primary catalysts for buying interest today. Article Title

Q4 results and guidance beat — AEIS reported $1.94 EPS (vs. ~$1.76 street est.) and $489.4M revenue (+17.8% y/y). Management issued Q1 EPS guidance of $1.69–$2.19 (well above the ~$1.49 consensus) and revenue guidance of $480M–$520M. Those beats and raised guidance are the primary catalysts for buying interest today. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — Needham and KeyCorp both raised price targets to $330 (Needham = buy; KeyCorp = overweight), and other firms have boosted forecasts after the results, supporting further upside. These upgrades add buying pressure as sell-side expectations are reset higher. Needham Article KeyCorp Article

Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — Needham and KeyCorp both raised price targets to $330 (Needham = buy; KeyCorp = overweight), and other firms have boosted forecasts after the results, supporting further upside. These upgrades add buying pressure as sell-side expectations are reset higher. Neutral Sentiment: Investor visibility — AEIS will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences (Citi, Susquehanna, Morgan Stanley), increasing management access for investors and analysts during this post-earnings re-rating. Business Wire

Investor visibility — AEIS will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences (Citi, Susquehanna, Morgan Stanley), increasing management access for investors and analysts during this post-earnings re-rating. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and materials available — Transcripts, slide deck and call highlights are out for those digging into near-term end-market commentary and margin drivers; useful for confirming whether the beat is sustainable. Slide Deck Transcript

Earnings call and materials available — Transcripts, slide deck and call highlights are out for those digging into near-term end-market commentary and margin drivers; useful for confirming whether the beat is sustainable. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst view — Wells Fargo raised its price target to $300 but kept an “equal weight” rating, which signals more cautious sentiment relative to the buy/overweight notes and implies limited upside from current levels. Investors should note divergent analyst conviction even after the beat. Benzinga

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.