Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $76.5870, with a volume of 793587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 494.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

