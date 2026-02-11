Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
Bio-Techne Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.48. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $72.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $72.00 price target on Bio-Techne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.
Bio-Techne Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.
