Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

